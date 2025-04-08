US not setting timeframe for talks on tariffs — trade representative

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. No specific timeframe has been set by the US administration for talks on consultations with other countries regarding tariffs, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

"The President [Donald Trump] has indicated that he's willing to negotiate with parties that want to pursue reciprocal trade with the United States. We don't have any particular timeline set on that," Greer said during hearings in the US Senate Committee on Finance.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5. Individual ones will be in effect from April 9.