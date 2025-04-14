Hamas says ready to release Israeli-US hostage in exchange for guarantees — media

TUNIS, April 14. /TASS/. Hamas is ready to release the Israeli-US hostage they are holding in exchange for ceasefire guarantees in Gaza from the mediators, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper said, citing sources.

According to the sources, HAMAS representatives told the mediators during meetings in Cairo that they "don’t object to releasing Israeli soldier and hostage Edan Alexander, who is also a US citizen, as a gesture of goodwill to the US President Donald Trump administration." However, they put conditions on their promise, saying they would do so only "in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire and guarantees of the enforcement of the second phase [of the deal] envisaging the total cessation of hostilities."

Apart from that, Hamas reassured the Egyptian and Qatari mediators that the movement "is open to freeing as many hostages as will be needed to end the war and ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops from all around the Gaza Strip."

The Cairo consultations, according to the sources, addressed "several proposals" on a potential deal between Israel and Hamas.

A Hamas delegation set off for Gaza ceasefire consultations with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo on April 12. The radicals "requested a postponement" to respond to the latest Gaza truce proposal but stressed that they "are ready to cease hostilities under any potential agreement" with Israel, the Al Hadath television channel said, citing sources.

According to the Hamas-affiliated Maan agency, as part of the renewed deal, Israel has proposed to resume a ceasefire in the enclave in exchange for the release of ten hostages, including Israeli-American citizen Edan Alexander. Under the Israeli initiative, it will withdraw its troops from areas of the Gaza Strip captured during the operation that was launched in mid-March during the 45-day ceasefire. Apart from that, it will open several checkpoints on the border with Gaza to ensure humanitarian deliveries to the enclave.