Ukrainian army concentrates forces in Krasnoarmeisk area, DPR leader says

DONETSK, April 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is concentrating its forces in the Krasnoarmeisk area in a bid to hold its positions there, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Russia continues to move the frontline in various directions with varying intensity. However, as for the Krasnoarmeisk area, we have seen the enemy concentrate its reserves there. The enemy seeks to keep our forces from advancing for as long as possible," he specified.

Pushilin added that Russian forces were also advancing in the South Donetsk area near the settlement of Bogatyr and in the Krasny Liman area.

In addition, Chasov Yar and Dzerzhinsk are another two hotspots along the frontline.