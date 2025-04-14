EU is preparing 17th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Kallas

BRUSSELS, April 14. /TASS/. The European Union is preparing the 17th package of anti-Russian sanctions and plans to agree upon it in May, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said at a press conference.

"It is clear we are working on the seventeenth package, also on the ‘shadow fleet’ and different elements there to put them together for the Foreign Affairs Council in May," Kallas said.

Discussions are underway now whether the ban on supplies of Russian liquefied gas is included into the sanctions package but the consent of all the 27 countries will be required to put sanctions into effect, she added.

The European Union introduced the 16th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia on February 24 of this year.