Coming to terms on key elements of Ukrainian settlement proving difficult — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Agreeing on fundamental issues in the Ukrainian settlement is proving to be difficult, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The key elements of the settlement are hard to agree on," he said in an interview with the Kommersant daily when asked about contacts with the United States on Ukraine. "They are being discussed."

Asked whether the sides had managed to agree on the basic parameters of a settlement, he answered in the negative. He stressed that an agreement can only be reached when its root causes are eliminated.