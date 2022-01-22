Plane with US weapons arrives in Kiev, US Embassy says

KIEV, January 22. /TASS/. A shipment of military cargo, including ammunition, weighing over 90 tonnes arrived in Ukraine, the press service of the US Embassy in Ukraine reported on Saturday.

"The first shipment of assistance recently directed by President Biden to Ukraine arrived in Ukraine tonight. This shipment includes close to 200,000 pounds (90 tonnes - TASS) of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine," the diplomatic agency posted on its Twitter page.

The embassy noted that last year, the US provided more than $650 mln worth of military aid to Ukraine while since 2014, the country has received $2.7 bln for these purposes. It is stressed that this move "demonstrates U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russian aggression."

On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba confirmed information by Western media outlets that Kiev would receive $200 mln worth of military aid from Washington. He noted that the country received the total of $650 mln for these purposes from the US last year. According to the foreign minister, the last $200 mln were not scheduled and were an "emergency defense aid.".