MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian losses in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West have amounted to more than 260 troops and seven Starlink satellite stations over 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma told TASS.

He added that the enemy’s losses included three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, a radar station, five artillery guns and eight mortar crews. Forty-seven drone command centers and four field munitions depots were eliminated, the spokesman added.