Sixty-four people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip in 24 hours

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. At least 64 individuals have been killed over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, more than half of the victims perished in Gaza City and the embattled enclave’s northern districts. Casualties have also been reported in Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.