Trump refused to say how soon Ukraine peace deal will be made

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has refused to set concrete timeframe for the peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

When asked by reporters to comment on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could be done "in a matter of days," Trump said, "No specific number of days, but quickly." "We want to get it {peaceful settlement in Ukraine - TASS) done. <…> and Marco is right in saying that we want to see it (the conflict - TASS) end," he said.

On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Rubio and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris. According to the Elysee Palace, the "constructive talks" helped to "converge positions" on resolving the Ukraine conflict.