Second round of US-Iran talks to be held at residence of Oman's ambassador to Rome

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. The second round of talks between representatives of Washington and Tehran on settling differences over Iran's nuclear program will be held at the residence of the Omani ambassador to Rome, the Sky News Arabia TV channel reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Rome on Saturday morning. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei, the Italian capital will host indirect talks mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

On April 12, the first round of Omani-mediated talks to resolve the situation over Iran's nuclear program was held in Muscat between representatives of the United States and Iran. The Iranian delegation was led by Araghchi, while the US delegation was led by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.