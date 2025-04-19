Europe must understand that US may leave Ukrainian settlement process — State Department

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. US allies in Europe must realize that Washington is not going to waste time on settling the Ukrainian conflict without any visible results, Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said.

"I think it's important for the European partners to hear this as well, that we're not going to be doing this for a year. We're not going to be having meetings about meetings. We're not going to be waiting and hoping and having this just be the big effort," she told Fox News.

"We're not going to be leading this effort, if these parties, certainly one of the two parties, will not be cooperating. And I think that our partners in Europe also heard that in Paris, that this is something that everyone has to make work, that there has to be an agreement, that a ceasefire is absolutely necessary," the official added.

That said, Bruce noted that there is "a lot of enthusiasm" following the Paris meeting on the matter.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Paris that US President Donald Trump may abandon his efforts to settle the Ukraine crisis if there is no immediate progress. "We’re not going to continue with this endeavor for weeks and months on end," he explained.

Later, the Axios portal said, citing European officials, that Washington’s threats to walk away from the negotiation process on Ukraine are directed against the Kiev regime rather than Moscow.

On April 17 in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Rubio and US special envoy Steven Witkoff. According to the Elysee Palace, these "constructive negotiations" helped to "bring their positions closer" on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.