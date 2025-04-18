Russia denounces agreement on cooperation in Barents sea region

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has denounced an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Norway, Finland and Sweden on the establishment of the international Barents Secretariat, and the agreement with the member countries of the Barents Council/The Euro-Arctic Region on emergency cooperation.

"To denounce the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation, the Government of the Kingdom of Norway, the Government of the Republic of Finland and the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden on the establishment of the International Barents Secretariat for the development of cooperation in the Barents Sea/The Euro-Arctic Region, signed in Rovaniemi on November 15, 2007, and the agreement between the Governments of the member states of the Barents Sea Council/The Euro-Arctic Region Agreement on Cooperation in the field of prevention, preparedness and response to emergency situations, signed in Moscow on December 11, 2008," the order says.

The Barents Sea Council/The Euro-Arctic Region (BEAC) was established in 1993 as an intergovernmental cooperation body between Russia, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden and the European Commission to ensure sustainable development of the region, and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

In March 2022, the Council announced termination of cooperation with Russia. Russia withdrew from the BEAC in September 2023. As noted in a statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry, work of the Council since March 2022 has been "virtually paralyzed through the fault of Western participants," while Finland has not confirmed its readiness to transfer leadership to Russia in the BEAC in October 2023. Finland also withdrew from the Council - the Finnish cabinet approved this decision in November 2024 and, as indicated by the country's Foreign Ministry, Finland will leave the Council after 2025.

The Agreement of the BEAC countries on emergency cooperation was signed during the Russian presidency of the Council. As part of the document, the countries agreed to notify each other of emergencies and provide the necessary assistance. A specialized committee was organized for the successful implementation of the agreement.