Minerals deal unrelated to peace process in Ukraine — US Department of State

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. The natural resources deal that Washington is planning to conclude with Kiev is not related to the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said.

"This is something that is separate. This is not a part of the ceasefire talks. It is not an element within the agreement to stop this catastrophe," she told Fox News.

Bruce added that US President Donald Trump "would expect that to be signed toward the end of next week."

On April 17, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko announced the signing of a memorandum on the minerals deal, describing it as a sign of productive cooperation and a shared aim to finalize a full agreement. The sides are working toward setting up an investment fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction, which, once formalized, will need to be ratified by both nations' parliaments, she added. However, she did not disclose any specifics regarding the deal’s provisions.

The signing was halted on February 28 following a disagreement between Vladimir Zelensky and Trump during a White House meeting. On March 27, Kiev reported receiving a revised draft from Washington, which was significantly more stringent than the original. The new version requires Kiev to repay over 120 billion dollars in aid. Additionally, the US would oversee the investment fund dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction, which would be financed through Kiev’s income from licensing fees and extraction leases. Since then, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated they are still finalizing their stance on the deal, while Zelensky criticized Washington for shifting the agreed terms.