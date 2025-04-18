Palestinian president, head of Syrian administration discuss situation in Gaza Strip

TUNIS, April 19. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has discussed recent developments in the Gaza Strip with interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, WAFA reported.

"Our top priority is a ceasefire in Gaza, the delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance, and the complete withdrawal of occupation forces," Abbas stated during the meeting. "We also seek to end Israeli violations in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and to embark on a political process," the Palestinian leader emphasized. According to him, the Palestinian Authority is working with Saudi Arabia, the United States, and various Arab and European states to formulate a clear pathway toward implementing the two-state solution.

According to the news agency, "the two leaders agreed to form joint committees aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. Both sides also committed to continuing coordination and consultation on regional and international issues."

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), 573,000 Palestinians reside in Syria. The country houses 12 refugee camps, with the largest one, Yarmouk, located in Damascus.