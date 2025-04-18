MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The recent court-ordered seizure of land plots at Ukraine’s largest lithium deposit — the Polokhovskoe field — signals the continued expansion of foreign capital into the country, lead research fellow at the Institute of CIS Countries Alexander Dudchak told TASS.

"The fact that Kiev’s Pechersky Court seized this land plot evidences that the process has started, though not necessarily just to hand this deposit over to [US President Donald] Trump as part of a future deal," the expert said.

A push to crack down on Ukraine's oligarchy may also have something to do with the decision, Dudchak said. The local oligarchy for the multinational capital that "entered Ukraine" is "simply chalked up as a loss, because these local actors are pocketing money that global capital already views as its own," he noted.

"Tapping of the Ukrainian territory by the foreign capital continues and such figures as Trump are promoters of interests of major business in the territory of the country. They want to hold, dispose and get profit from that on their own," Dudchak stressed.

On April 17, the Pechersky District Court of Kiev seized 51 land plots at Ukraine’s largest Polokhovskoe Lithium Deposit in the Kirovograd Region. It was mined by a company owned by local businessman Sergey Tabalov.