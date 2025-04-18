Russian diplomat warns about adverse consequences if NATO states send troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. A high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official has warned NATO countries against sending military contingents to Ukraine.

"Military planning is already underway, with European chiefs of staff drawing maps of potential deployment areas. As a matter of fact, European hawks are heading toward their potential involvement into an armed conflict with Russia on the side of the Banderite regime," Vladislav Maslennikov, the ministry’s European problems department director, told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"We have repeatedly said, but they don’t want to listen to us, and we will keep on repeating that any presence of military contingents of NATO countries in Ukraine is categorically unacceptable for us and will have negative consequences for them," he emphasized.

"As for Taurus missiles, this discussion is evidently enlivening. It demonstrates that Germany, like its other NATO allies, is set for continuing to escalate this conflict," the Russian diplomat noted. "Obviously, a Taurus strike will be interpreted as Germany’s direct involvement into the hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime.".