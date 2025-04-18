Trump is pressuring Europe to launch ceasefire in Ukraine by April 30 — expert

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is exerting intense pressure on Europe in an effort to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine by April 30 - marking the hundredth day of his second term in office, according to Mikhail Pavliv, a former Ukrainian political strategist.

"Trump is in a rush," Pavliv explained. "He’s eager to establish a ceasefire by April 30, the hundredth day of his presidency." He added that under such tight timelines, Washington is compelled to apply pressure on European allies while simultaneously offering incentives - what some might call carrots - to encourage cooperation. "But make no mistake, the stick has also been wielded," Pavliv emphasized.

This strategy, Pavliv suggested, hinges on the crucial role Europe plays in key negotiations, such as restoring Russian banks' access to SWIFT and lifting certain sanctions - a non-negotiable demand from Russia. The upcoming meeting in London next week is seen as pivotal for finalizing these agreements.

Pavliv also highlighted the importance of concluding a mineral deal with Ukraine, which he described as a prerequisite for the United States to maintain its engagement in the negotiations.

"Currently, London and Paris have gained the upper hand," he observed. "But this is not against Russia. The interests of the Kiev regime are separate from this dynamic. In the long run, both the US and Russia are expected to achieve their strategic objectives," he concluded.