Houthis attack US aircraft carriers Harry Truman, Carl Vinson — spokesman

DUBAI, April 18. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah has attacked the US aircraft carriers Harry Truman and Carl Vinson and their escort warships, the group's spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"Missile forces, drone forces and naval forces carried out a double operation and attacked the US aircraft carriers Harry Truman and Carl Vinson and their escort warships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea using cruise missiles and drones," the spokesman told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV channel.

Saria also said that "the US military buildup and continued aggression against Yemen will only lead to more attacks." "The newly arrived aircraft carrier will not be able to achieve what the previous five failed to do," he added.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would carry out attacks on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli ships from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv halted its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthi attacks stopped after the Gaza ceasefire was imposed in mid-January 2025, but after the ceasefire collapsed in early March, the rebels first announced a resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea and then resumed attempts to attack targets inside Israel with missiles.

On March 15, the US, under orders from President Donald Trump, began launching massive strikes against targets of the Houthis, who control about a third of Yemen's territory. According to the US Central Command, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation. In response, Ansar Allah launched a series of missile and drone attacks on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea. There was no information on damage to the ship as a result of the attacks.