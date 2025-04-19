Pentagon confirms reduction of military contingent in Syria

WASHINGTON, April 19. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has confirmed its intention to reduce the military contingent in Syria to less than 1,000 troops in the coming months, according to a statement by US Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell.

"This consolidation reflects the significant steps we have made toward degrading ISIS' (IS, banned in Russia - TASS) appeal and operational capability regionally and globally. This deliberate and conditions-based process will bring the US footprint in Syria down to less than a thousand US forces in the coming months," the statement reads.

According to the statement, "US Central Command will remain poised to continue strikes against the remnants of ISIS in Syria."

On Thursday, the New York Times (NYT), citing sources, reported that the US contingent in Syria may be slashed down to 500 troops. According to the sources, three out of eight US bases in the country’s northeast may be shut down.

According to Sky News Arabia, the US has begun withdrawing its special units from Deir ez-Zor Province.