Pentagon confirms reduction of military contingent in Syria

WASHINGTON, April 19. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has confirmed its intention to reduce the military contingent in Syria to less than 1,000 troops in the coming months, according to a statement by US Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell.

"This consolidation reflects the significant steps we have made toward degrading ISIS' (IS, banned in Russia - TASS) appeal and operational capability regionally and globally. This deliberate and conditions-based process will bring the US footprint in Syria down to less than a thousand US forces in the coming months," the statement reads.

According to the statement, "US Central Command will remain poised to continue strikes against the remnants of ISIS in Syria."

On Thursday, the New York Times (NYT), citing sources, reported that the US contingent in Syria may be slashed down to 500 troops. According to the sources, three out of eight US bases in the country’s northeast may be shut down.

According to Sky News Arabia, the US has begun withdrawing its special units from Deir ez-Zor Province.

SyriaUnited States
Ukraine crisis
US develops plan on monitoring ceasefire in Ukraine — WSJ
According to the newspaper, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "the US has presented a framework on how the war might be ended, including a cease-fire"
Palestinian president, head of Syrian administration discuss situation in Gaza Strip
Both sides also committed to continuing coordination and consultation on regional and international issues"
Russia’s Medvedev says European troops to return in coffins if deployed to Ukraine
Earlier, Andrey Yermak, the head of the office of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, said he along with the Ukrainian defense and foreign ministers, Rustem Umerov and Andrey Sibiga, respectively, had arrived in Paris for talks with senior US officials
Certified unmanned aerial systems to grow twofold in Russia in 2025
Five types of unmanned aerial systems have been certified to date, according to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency
Death toll from US strikes on Yemen's Ras Isa port rises to 74 — Houthis
After escalation of the conflict in Gaza in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would shell Israel and would not allow ships associated with it to pass through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait
US, Italy support India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor
The United States criticized Rome for participating in the Chinese initiative under the previous Trump administration. Under the Joe Biden administration, the pressure on Rome continued
Press review: US could rally 70 countries against China and EU targets Russia before May 9
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 17th
Russian troops establish new footholds near Figolevka in Kharkov region, expert says
Andrey Marochko said that during active battles in the Kupyansk direction, our troops managed to improve tactical positions
Ukraine's Defense Ministry acknowledges issue of forced mobilization, shortage of recruits
Ukraine introduced martial law and general military mobilization on February 24, 2022, extending them several times since then
France, UK, Germany can help achieve peace in Ukraine, top US diplomat says
Marco Rubio pointed out that the White House was in constant contact with London and Paris on settling the Ukraine issue
Russian troops liberate four communities in Donetsk region over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,900 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy tanks and 39 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Putin names law, economics and politics as spheres of his expertise
The head of state reiterated that he has an education in law
Russian forces approach village of Loknya in Sumy Region — military expert
Active combat is underway there right now, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Rostec subsidiary bank signs agreement with Cuban banks on settlements in rubles
The document was signed on the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Cuban commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation in Havana
US has other things to focus on following three years of support to Ukraine — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, the administration of US President Donald Trump has done more in 80 days than former US President Joe Biden ever did
Russian diplomat warns about adverse consequences if NATO states send troops to Ukraine
As a matter of fact, European hawks are heading toward their potential involvement into an armed conflict with Russia on the side of the Banderite regime, Vladislav Maslennikov, the ministry’s European problems department director said
US announces destruction of Houthi-controlled Ras Isa port in Yemen
According to CENTCOM, it will cut off the group’s fuel supply and profits from "illegal" fuel sales
Transport Agency denies reports SSJ-100 made emergency landing at Russia's Vnukovo Airport
Allegedly, the aircraft had serious problems with its front landing gear
US should stop supporting Kiev to achieve peace — Russian politician
Sergey Mironov also remarked that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent statement reflects Washington’s "helplessness and unpreparedness for a genuine resolution of the Ukraine conflict"
Sending Danish troops to Ukraine to draw Denmark into conflict — Russian ambassador
According to the reports, the Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to a training camp in Ukraine
EU could use Russia's frozen assets as bargaining chip in Ukraine talks — analyst
According to Mariano Gambaro, a return of Western banks to Russia could also be brought up in the potential talks
Houthis attack US aircraft carriers Harry Truman, Carl Vinson — spokesman
Yahya Saria also said that "the US military buildup and continued aggression against Yemen will only lead to more attacks"
Cache with grenades, Belgian machine gun found in abandoned building in DPR
The operation was carried out in collaboration with military counterintelligence units
Top Iranian diplomat to visit China next week
Abbas Araghchi also praised his visit to Moscow
Press review: Moscow mulls energy ceasefire extension as Trump eyes State Department cuts
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 16th
Trump is pressuring Europe to launch ceasefire in Ukraine by April 30 — expert
Mikhail Pavliv noted that under such tight timelines, Washington is compelled to apply pressure on European allies while simultaneously offering incentives to encourage cooperation
US may recognize Crimea as Russian territory — Bloomberg
The sources indicated that "a final decision on the matter hadn’t yet been taken"
Trump believes Ukrainian conflict to be settled soon
The US leader expressed confidence that all sides were showing enthusiasm to reach the agreement
Vucic says hopes to discuss Serbia’s energy security with Putin on May 9
The Kremlin press service said on March 7 that Vucic had confirmed his visit to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on May 9.
Trump’s trade war pushes India toward warmer ties with China — Washington Post
Improving relations with China expands India's diplomatic breadth, but, experts say, does not signal any fundamental shift in the two countries' opposing positions on key issues
Russia receives permit to export beef to the Philippines — agricultural watchdog
As the watchdog specified, currently two Russian beef producers have been certified to export products to the Philippine market
Rubio's statements indicate weakening support for Kiev, Ukrainian expert admits
Oleg Sahakyan emphasized that under these conditions, prospects for increased US assistance to Ukraine appear bleak
US sanctions slow development of China-Russia ties, but they will be overcome — ambassador
According to Zhang Hanhui, Russia and China need to settle the issue of mutual payments and are considering such options as an alternative to SWIFT
Japan to lend Ukraine $3 bln using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, Kiev says
The Finance Ministry added that the loan has a 30-year term
Pakistan completed preparations for first freight train from Russia — Ambassador
The two countries have never had the rail service before
Ukraine explains how minerals deal compensates for Kiev's debt to US
At the same time, Kachka did not give a clear answer as to whether Ukraine had succeeded in convincing the United States to abandon the wording of a "virtual contribution" in the agreement
US to pull out of Ukrainian settlement unless path to peace emerges — top diplomat
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on "the peace proposal presented yesterday to the Ukrainian delegation in Paris and to Russian officials by telephone"
Some 155,000 Ukrainian refugees find employment in Czech Republic — media
As of early April, 95% of the employed Ukrainians have open-ended employment contracts, it said
Ukraine prepares Easter provocation in Kharkov Region to discredit Russia — authorities
According to Vitaly Ganchev, similar provocations are also being prepared in the Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava Regions
Russia says requests closed UN Security Council session on energy strikes moratorium
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky reiterated that the moratorium had been faithfully observed by the Russian side
Ukraine accession to EU to open door for Ukrainian mafia to Europe — Hungarian government
The "Financial Risks" section says that if Ukraine joins the EU, "union’s funds owed to Hungary will go to Ukraine
Trump seeks to achieve zero-balance trade equilibrium with Japan
According to the agency, the US President reportedly expressed particular dissatisfaction with Japan’s limited purchases of American automobiles and agricultural products
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $22.29 per metric ton from April 23
The duty on corn will be 1,073.6 rubles ($13.06) per metric ton
China to take required measures to protect its interests if US introduces harbor fee
China urges the US to follow principles of the market economy and fair competition, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stressed
Crimea's 18th-century incorporation gave Russia lasting strategic edge — Russian lawmaker
In 2018, Russia marked the day Crimea, Taman and Kuban became a part of the Russian Empire as a commemorative date on the Russian calendar
Russia, Iran certain that effect of illegal sanctions can be reduced to zero — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat underscored that coercive restrictions tend to generate more issues for the states that implement them than for the countries they target
Memo signed between Ukraine, US envisages no security guarantees — Ukrainian MP
The document was signed on April 17
Medvedev calls Russia's latest missiles best cure for Russophobia
The politician said that Russophobia stems from "bipolar affective exaggeration of Russia’s influence on the life of Europe and Europeans" and alternates between manic and depressive phases
European Council’s head says American LNG could replace Russian energy resources
The share of Russian gas in the EU reserves has decreased from 40% in 2022 to 19% in 2024
First Russian-built engines for Il-114-300 aircraft to be delivered this year — UEC
According to Alexander Grachev, more than 100 flights on the aircraft equipped with the TV7-117ST-01 engine have already been made, the work on its certification is underway
Russian troops liberate about 80% of DPR territory, says military expert
Russian troops will still have to take such large communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic as Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk and Druzhkovka, he specified
Russia ready to help facilitate Iran-US nuclear deal agreements — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow welcomes the willingness to achieve objective and mutually acceptable agreements
Russia's Kucherov wins Art Ross Trophy, 10th in NHL history with at least three
Nikita Kucherov is one of three Russians in history to win the Art Ross Trophy, along with Yevgeny Malkin and recently crowned goals king Alexander Ovechkin
Russia’s potential control over Ukrainian resources to be disaster for the West — Politico
At the same time, mineral resources mining in Ukraine as part of the potential deal between Kiev and Washington " will cost billions and could take decades," the news outlet noted
Talks on Ukrainian conflict resolution complicated — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov answered to a question about US President Donald Trump’s recent remark that he expected Russia’s response on a proposed Ukrainian ceasefire this week
Memo of intent points to US aid for Kiev, does not recognize Ukraine’s debt
The memo also notes that the parties intend to avoid conflicts with Ukraine’s obligations under European Union accession and agreements with other creditors
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un reside with Putin, appear well — spokesman
The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19, 2024
Growth of Russian households’ bank deposits slows down in March — Central Bank
Deposits in rubles grew by 0.8% (+0.4 trillion rubles) while deposits in foreign currency also gained 0.8% (by 27 bln rubles in rubles equivalent)
Press review: UN ready to join Black Sea deal while Russia lifts Taliban ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 18th
Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office
According to Gergely Gulyas, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country"
Chinese vice premier highlights importance of energy cooperation with Russia
Ding Xuexiang noted that work was underway on major projects as the two countries kept expanding areas of cooperation
West set to gain from seizure of lithium deposit in Ukraine — expert
A push to crack down on Ukraine's oligarchy may also have something to do with the decision, Alexander Dudchak said
Zelensky aide's remarks on ceasefire ring cynical as Ukraine attacks ZNPP — diplomat
On April 17, a Ukrainian delegation led by Yermak met with US and European representatives in Paris to discuss a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine
US envoy says territorial issue could be partially resolved in Russia’s favor
According to Steve Witkoff, the territorial issue was the focus of his talks with the Russian leader
Kiev's energy moratorium breaches show it can't be trusted to keep word — Russian official
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, by attacking Russia’s energy infrastructure during the moratorium, Kiev showed the United States that agreements with President Donald Trump and his team are not binding for Ukraine
EU postpones fines for Apple, Meta due to trade talks with US — WSJ
The European Commission does not plan to cancel the fines for the tech giants
Rheinmetall to make Spain Europe's largest ammunition production site — newspaper
According to the publication, Rheinmetall Expal Munitions specializes in artillery ammunition, mortar and medium caliber rounds as well as fuses and rocket propulsion systems
Starmer, Trump discuss situation in Ukraine, operations against Houthis
British Prime Minister and US President discussed the progress of negotiations on a new trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States
Western intel agencies aid anti-government forces in Afghanistan — SVR
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the West is trying to maintain instability in Afghanistan in order to advance its own geopolitical interests
Rubio, Waltz advocate strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities — Washington Post
It quoted two US officials and other people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity about internal decision-making in the Trump administration
New port of Archangelsk to provide Russia with year-round access to World Ocean
The design capacity of the port is 31.4 mln metric tons of cargo per year
'Coalition of willing’ gone mad, strike on Sumy: Russian MFA spokewoman holds briefing
Vladimir Zelensky is "certainly" responsible for the unintended consequences of the Russian Armed Forces' attack on the venue where a Ukrainian command staff meeting was being held in Sumy, the Russian diplomat stated
Liberation of Kalinovo in DPR to accelerate Russian army’s advance to Konstantinovka
The Russian Defense Ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement of Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic on April 16
Trump, Lula admire Putin, disdain Zelensky — media
The Brazilian news outlet notes that relations between the American and Brazilian administrations remain strained, as the two leaders have virtually nothing in common
Iran to reduce uranium enrichment if Trump doesn't scrap nuclear pact — news agency
According to the news agency, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has set "red lines" within which the country, regardless of the outcome of negotiations with the United States, will not dismantle its centrifuges for uranium enrichment and will not stop it completely
Russia denounces agreement on cooperation in Barents sea region
The Barents Sea Council/The Euro-Arctic Region was established in 1993
Bank of Russia lowers official dollar rate to 81.14 rubles for April 19-21
The Central Bank said last year that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market
Russian forces take control over section of important road in Sumy Region — expert
Distance-wise, about five kilometers of the Yunakovka-Oleshnya highway is under fire control of the Russian Armed Forces
About ten countries to take part in Caucasian Investment Forum
According to Minister of Economic Development of the Stavropol Region Anton Doronin, about 5,000-6,000 guests are planned
No instructions from Putin as energy ceasefire ends, Kremlin says
On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Ukraine
Trump wants to use duties to force creditors to restructure US national debt — economist
According to Professor Hans-Werner Sinn, this can be achieved by swapping bonds that mature soon for 100-year bonds with a significantly lower yield
Brazil to focus even more on BRICS after introduction of US tariffs — Brazilian minister
Favaro stressed that the trade measures adopted by the White House will not affect the strengthening of BRICS ties in agriculture
Russian troops stay put in Syria — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that there are talks with the current Syrian government
US declassifies over 10,000 pages of documents about assassination of JFK's brother
The files are published with minimal editing for privacy reasons, including the deletion of social security numbers and taxpayer identification numbers
Pentagon confirms reduction of military contingent in Syria
Russia to resolve Ukraine conflict quickly if EU, US 'wash hands of it' — Medvedev
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States could withdraw from the negotiation on Ukraine if the parties sabotaged it
Trump refused to say how soon Ukraine peace deal will be made
When asked by reporters to comment on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could be done "in a matter of days," the US President said, "No specific number of days, but quickly"
US offers easing of anti-Russia sanctions as part of Ukrainian settlement — Bloomberg
The proposals presented by the US to its allies in Paris also imply that all territories liberated by Russia remain under Moscow’s control, while "Kyiv’s aspirations of joining NATO would be off the table"
Ukrainian soldiers stunned by Russia’s Operation Pipeline — Russian commander
Operation Pipeline involved a joint assault unit comprising soldiers from the 11th Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade, the 30th Regiment of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division, the Akhmat special forces unit, and volunteers from the Veterans and Vostok V assault brigades
US may soften port dues for Chinese ships — WSJ
Authorities now want to peg dues to the ship capacity, thus reducing payments for vessels of smaller size
JD Vance reports progress in Ukrainian settlement over past 24 hours
Less than 24 hours after the talks at the White House, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni receives JD Vance, who has traveled with his family to Rome, where he will celebrate Easter
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
According to the Defense Ministry, 27 drones were downed over the Voronezh Region, 12 over the Belgorod Region, another 12 over the Sea of Azov, three over Crimea, one over the Rostov Region and one more over the Krasnodar Region
Moscow to respond in kind if Tallinn attacks Russian ships — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia strongly condemns such "pirate-like behavior," arguing that the powers now granted to the Estonian Navy exceed the bounds of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea
Trump concedes NATO at war against Russia in Ukraine
US president made the statement at a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin
Russia says some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Kursk Region
According to the Defense Ministry, guided by humanitarian considerations, servicemen of the battlegroup North guarantee that Ukrainian soldiers, if they lay down their arms and surrendered, will live and receive decent treatment
US develops plan on monitoring ceasefire in Ukraine — WSJ
According to the newspaper, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "the US has presented a framework on how the war might be ended, including a cease-fire"
Japan protests what it thinks is Russia’s growing presence in Kurils
"A protest has been submitted via diplomatic channels," Takeshi Iwai stressed
Port dues in Transarctic corridor may grow tenfold — Russian minister
The solution is to establish the Russian dredging fleet, Alexey Chekunkov noted
Soft drinks bottling in Russia up 9% YOY in 2M 2025 — Agriculture Ministry
Bottling of drinking and mineral waters gained 10.8% over the same period
Chinese stocks rise after further escalation of China-US tariff conflict
The CSI 300 Index rose by 1.31% to 3,735.12 points
Russian stock market indices rising on Good Friday — market data
Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,800 - 2,900 points on Monday
