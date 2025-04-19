KURSK, April 19. /TASS/. The Russian military has only to squeeze the Ukrainian troops out of the Gornal settlement to fully liberate the Kursk Region, security forces told TASS.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces had liberated Oleshnya in the Kursk Region.

"With the liberation of Oleshnya, the servicemen now only need to push the Ukrainian servicemen out of Gornal. Fierce fighting continues in Gornal. The Ukrainian units are being squeezed out. The [Russian] fighters are squeezing the Ukrainian units out of the monastery," the sources said.