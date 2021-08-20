Russia, Belarus to hold Zapad-2021 strategic drills at 14 practice ranges — commander

ST. PETERSBURG, August 20. /TASS/. The Zapad-2021 (West-2021) joint Russian-Belarusian drills will run at 14 practice ranges on the territory of the two countries, Commander of Russia’s Western Military District Colonel-General Alexander Zhuravlyov said at a press conference at the TASS St. Petersburg Information Center on Friday.

"The exercise will run at five training grounds and one terrain section in the Republic of Belarus and nine practice ranges on the territory of the Russian Federation," the commander said.

The preparations for the Zapad-2021 joint strategic drills have entered the final stage, he said.

"The troops and forces of the Western Military District are completing their preparations for this year’s major training event - the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. Joint command and staff exercises have already been held along with a series of special drills for the types of comprehensive logistic support, including three on the territory of Belarus," the general said.

The Russian commander also invited media representatives to take part in covering the strategic drills.

The Zapad-2021 joint strategic drills will run at practice ranges in Belarus and Russia on September 10-16. The scenario of the joint exercise envisages an escalation of an international military and political situation against a notional state. Russia and Belarus have repeatedly stated that the upcoming maneuvers are of defensive nature and are not aimed against any country.