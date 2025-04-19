China successfully launches six satellites

BEIJING, April 19. /TASS/. China successfully launched six Shiyan-27 satellites into sun-synchronous orbit on Saturday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) reported.

According to the agency's statement on its WeChat page, the launch was carried out at 6:51 a.m. Beijing time on April 18 (10:51 p.m. GMT on April 17) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center using the CZ-6A (Chang Zheng 6A) carrier rocket.

The CASC pointed out that the launched spacecraft will mainly be used to study the space environment and conduct relevant technological experiments.

Beijing is actively developing the national space program, developing meteorological, telecommunications and navigation satellites, as well as technologies for lunar exploration. With government support, Chinese specialists are implementing projects to explore asteroids and Mars. China's space station operates in orbit, which is also intended for international cooperation. In 2024, China will carry out 68 launches.