Brazil to focus even more on BRICS after introduction of US tariffs — Brazilian minister

BUENOS AIRES, April 18. /TASS/. Brazil intends to further promote the strengthening of BRICS after the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed customs duties on a number of goods, Brazilian Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Carlos Favaro said at a conference in the country's capital Brasilia.

"The unprecedented protectionism undertaken by [the authorities] of the US further motivates us to strengthen this geopolitical bloc (BRICS - TASS) and look for new commercial opportunities," he said as quoted by the Brasil 247 portal.

According to the minister, all members of the community find it necessary to expand trade in agricultural products among themselves.

Favaro stressed that the trade measures adopted by the White House will not affect the strengthening of BRICS ties in agriculture.

"Someone will have to supply the meat that the Americans have stopped supplying. Brazil has both the desire and the capacity [to supply]," he concluded.

In 2024, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture announced that the country's authorities will introduce the position of agricultural attache in all BRICS countries. Speaking at the BRICS summit in Kazan, President Vladimir Putin also announced Russia's initiative to create a grain exchange within the community. According to the Russian leader, this will contribute to the creation of fair and predictable price indicators for food and raw materials.