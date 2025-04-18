Transport Agency denies reports SSJ-100 made emergency landing at Russia's Vnukovo Airport

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Reports that an SSJ-100 aircraft had to make an emergency landing at the Vnukovo Airport are not true, according to the Telegram channel of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

"The Superjet-100 aircraft landed safely at the Vnukovo Airport. There were no problems with the landing gear, as reported by anonymous sources on Telegram," it said.

Earlier, some Telegram channels said that a Rossiya Airlines SSJ-100 aircraft, en route from St. Petersburg to Moscow, was preparing for an emergency landing. Allegedly, the airliner had serious problems with its front landing gear.

Rostec State Corporation later clarified that the aircraft made several landing approaches to select the proper glide path. "The landing took place normally," Rostec said.