NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. The US and other Kiev's allies intend to approve a plan for a complete ceasefire in Ukraine at a meeting in London next week, the New York Post reported, citing a Washington administration official.

"This coming week in London, we want to make a determination for a full and comprehensive ceasefire. The intent then is to have [discussions] with the Russians and then say, ‘OK, this is your best and final offer,’ to find out where both sides are at," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

According to the official, in order to attract Russia to negotiations on the said proposal, Washington may offer Moscow an easing of anti-Russian sanctions and possibly the unblocking of Russian assets frozen in the West. "The carrot, for the Russians, is a look at, ‘How do we reduce the sanctions that are currently on the Russians?" the newspaper’s source said. "The other is, ‘How do you handle the frozen Russian assets — that $300 billion that sits in Brussels, what happens with those, as well?" he added.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the US authorities are ready to recognize Crimea as Russian territory as part of the peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev. According to the agency, such a move shows US President Donald Trump's desire to achieve a ceasefire and settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The final decision has not been made yet.

The news agency also emphasized that on Thursday, Washington presented its allies in Paris with proposals for a Ukrainian settlement. Among them are the easing of sanctions against Russia and the refusal to discuss Kiev's membership in NATO. In addition, the US draft implies that all territories liberated by Russia will remain under Russian control. Discussion of these plans will continue next week in London.