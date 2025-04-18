Vucic says hopes to discuss Serbia’s energy security with Putin on May 9

BELGRADE, April 18. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he wants to discuss issues of his country’s energy security and "all the rest" with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, when he arrives in Moscow for the celebrations of the 80 anniversary of victory in World War II on May 9.

"Probably, I will have a meeting with Putin in the evening on May 9 on everything - oil, gas, and all the rest," he said.

Vucic earlier confirmed that he is ready to visit Moscow on May 9 but said that "the sky is about to fall" on his head due to the pressure surrounding his trip to Moscow. He stressed that the Serbs are proud of their "struggle against fascism, and that was the key reason" why he accepted the invitation.

The Kremlin press service said on March 7 that Vucic had confirmed his visit to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on May 9.

Earlier, the head of the EU External Action Service, Kaja Kallas, announced that Brussels had instructed candidate countries for EU membership not to travel to Moscow on May 9. Simultaneously, she urged as many European leaders as possible to visit Kiev on that day. One of the conditions for accession to the EU is the requirement for candidate countries to gradually align their foreign policies with the political course of the European Union, despite the fact that these countries cannot influence the EU's formation.