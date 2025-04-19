Azerbaijan says its army positions shelled from Armenian territory

BAKU, April 19. /TASS/. Armenia shelled the Azerbaijani army positions the day before, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

"On April 18, at about 10:35 p.m. (6:35 p.m. GMT), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions using small arms," the ministry said in a statement. According to it, the country’s armed forces took "adequate retaliatory measures" in this direction.

The last time Azerbaijan reported shelling from the Gorus region was on April 12.