European Council’s head says American LNG could replace Russian energy resources

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. European companies should increase supplies of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace energy resources from Russia, European Council President Antonio Costa told Bloomberg.

"This creates space in the market to import from other suppliers, which means new opportunities for the United States," the politician said.

The share of Russian gas in the EU reserves has decreased from 40% in 2022 to 19% in 2024. According to Costa, the European Union intends to further reduce imports of Russian resources, although many companies have long-term contracts with Russia.

"The political signal that the [European] Commission is giving is that there are good reasons for European companies to find good prices in the US. There’s a great opportunity to increase LNG imports from the US," Costa believes.

According to Bloomberg, the EU is scheduled to unveil its plan for winding down energy purchases from Moscow on May 6.

Earlier, Politico reported that the European Union plans to resume negotiations with the United States on expanding imports of liquefied natural gas in order to avoid the reintroduction of trade duties. US President Donald Trump previously called on European countries to buy more oil and gas from the United States.