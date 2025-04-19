Armenian Defense Ministry denies Baku's report on ceasefire violation

YEREVAN, April 19. /TASS/. The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied Baku's report on shelling of Azerbaijani army positions in the southeastern direction of the border.

"The statement disseminated by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, alleging that on April 18 at approximately 10:35 p.m. (6:35 p.m. GMT), units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on combat positions in southeastern section of the border, does not correspond to reality," the ministry's press service said.

The ministry also recalled that the Armenian Prime Minister's Office proposed the creation of a joint mechanism of Armenia and Azerbaijan to investigate ceasefire violations, but Baku has not yet responded to the proposal.