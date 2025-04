MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The number of certified types of unmanned aerial systems should grow to twelve in 2025, according to the draft action plan of the Russian Ministry of Transport for 2025-2030.

Five types of unmanned aerial systems have been certified to date, according to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.

"The number of certified unmanned aerial systems, units: 12 in 2025, 14 in 2026, 17 in 2027, 20 in 2028, 23 in 2029, and 26 in 2030," the draft plan indicates.