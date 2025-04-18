Starmer, Trump discuss situation in Ukraine, operations against Houthis

LONDON, April 18. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the situation in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, Starmer’s office said in a statement following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Iran and recent action taken against the Houthis in Yemen," the statement read.

Trump and Starmer discussed the progress of negotiations on a new trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Starmer reiterated "his commitment to free and open trade and the importance of protecting the national interest."

On April 17 in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steven Witkoff. According to the Elysee Palace, these "constructive negotiations" helped to "bring their positions closer" on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The next meeting of representatives of the five countries is scheduled for next week in London, AFP news agency reported.