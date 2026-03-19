President Putin congratulates Russia’s Paralympic team with 'incredible results'

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has received athletes from the Russian Paralympic Games team and congratulated them with 'an incredible results.'

"I am sincerely pleased to congratulate you, our Russian national team, on a truly incredible performance showed at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games," he said.

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games were hosted by Italy on March 6-15. The Russian Paralympic team was allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Paralympics under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem for the first time in 12 years amid sanctions.

While only six Russian Para athletes received so-called bipartite invitations to participate in the 2026 Winter Paralympics, they won the third-most golds of any country at the Games.

China won the most gold medals as well as leading the overall medal standings (15 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals), while the US was second in both categories (13-5-6).

The six Russians who took part in the 2026 Winter Paralympics were: alpine skier Alexey Bugaev, alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina, para cross-country skier Ivan Golubkov, para cross-country skier Anastasia Bagiyan and her assisting guide Sergey Sinyakin, and para snowboarders Dmitry Fadeyev and Philipp Shebbo Monzer.

Russia’s Voronchikhina won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the 2026 Paralympics. Bugayev took one gold and two bronze medals in alpine skiing, while cross country skiers Bagiyan and Golubkov won three and two golds in women's and men’s competitions respectively.