Israel catalyst of Middle East war — Turkey’s foreign minister

DOHA, March 19. /TASS/. Israel is the main cause of the crisis in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Frankly speaking, the main reason for this unprecedented crisis situation in our region is Israel. These attacks, which began with Israeli provocations during the negotiations [with Iran], not only turned our region into a huge war zone, but also undermined global stability," he told a news conference.

"In this extremely difficult situation, we must recall Iran's historical responsibility. Whatever the reasons, Iran's attacks on the countries of the region undermine the foundations of regional stability and are unacceptable. This is not beneficial for either Iran or the region. Attacks on Iran are absolutely wrong.".