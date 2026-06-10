MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is confident that the panorama museum Defense of Sevastopol 1854-1855, damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack, will be restored, and the perpetrators will be severely punished.

"After the WWII, the museum was raised from the ruins. There is no doubt that it will be restored this time," Zakharova said in a comment.

"During WWII, the Nazis had already tried to destroy this enduring symbol of the Russian fighting spirit," when "on June 25, 1942, during a massive bombing and shelling by German aircraft, the panorama building caught fire. Then the cadets of the coastal defense school, sailors and museum workers rushed to save the canvas (panorama by Franz Roubaud - TASS). Under the bombs, risking their lives, they cut 86 fragments of the painting out of the burning frame and carried them out. The fragments were evacuated on boats and under fire first to Novorossiysk, then to Novosibirsk and finally to Moscow, to the Tretyakov Gallery.

"The neo-Nazis of the Kiev regime continued the work of their predecessors. I am sure they will receive the harsh punishment they deserve."