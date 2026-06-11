All services can return to Russia if they comply with its laws — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. All foreign services can return to Russia if they comply with the requirements set by Russian legislation, the case of Roblox is proof of this, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The situation with Roblox clearly shows that all services can return if they comply with the laws," the Kremlin spokesman said, answering a question about whether Telegram, YouTube, and Meta services [banned in Russia as extremist] could return to Russia if they guarantee compliance with Russian legislation.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said that the Roblox company has fully complied with the Russian legislation’s requirements regarding user safety, and now the online gaming platform is again available in Russia.

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) restricted access to the US platform on December 3, 2025. According to the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, the platform "has introduced a broad range of measures to enhance the protection of children," including by launching age-restriction mechanisms.