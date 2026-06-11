Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Tehran has decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic following new US strikes on Iran, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), in turn, claimed that commercial vessels continued to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil prices on the London-based ICE exchange are up 1.9% amid statements about the strait.

TASS has gathered the key information on the latest developments.

Iran’s statements

- Iran has decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic following new US strikes on the country, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces stated.

- The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, in turn, pointed out that it had struck two ships trying to pass through the strait.

- The Iranian Armed Forces warned all vessels in the region against passing through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that any movement toward the strait would be regarded as collaboration with the adversary.

- The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces also stated that Tehran would give "a firm" and "devastating" response to any aggression from the US military.

- Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to aggression and will keep it shut "as long as it takes," while the waterway remains open to friendly countries, including Russia and China, Tehran’s - Ambassador to Tokyo Peyman Saadat told TASS.

- According to the envoy, the United States and Israel effectively took the global economy hostage by attacking Iran.

US statement

- "Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz," the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed.

Oil prices

- Brent crude oil futures for August delivery on the London-based ICE exchange went up by 1.91%, according to trading data.

- Brent prices rose by 2.58% to $95.5 per barrel at 3:08 a.m. Moscow time (1:08 a.m. GMT).

- Brent crude was trading at $94.88 per barrel (+1.91%) at 7:09 a.m. Moscow time.

- Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures for July delivery rose by 2.13% to $91.95 per barrel.