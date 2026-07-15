Man injured in Voronezh suburb, blackout in Kerch: aftermath of attacks on regions

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Azov and Black Seas overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

A man was injured by falling drone debris in a Voronezh suburb. Kerch in Crimea was completely left without power after a nighttime attack by the Ukrainian military on the peninsula’s infrastructure.

TASS has compiled key details on the aftermath.

Scale

- Alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 14 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 15 (5:00 p.m. — 4:00 a.m. GMT) over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

- The drones were reportedly shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, Moscow and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea, the Sea of Azov, and the Black Sea.

Aftermath

- A man born in 1997 was injured by falling drone debris in a Voronezh suburb and hospitalized, regional Governor Alexander Gusev reported on Max.

- Three private residences were also damaged: one had a wall damaged by debris, another - its roof and fence, the third only sustained roof damage.

- In addition, a non-residential building had its windows shattered.

- The drones were destroyed in Rostov-on-Don. In the city’s Zheleznodorozhny district, falling drone debris damaged the roof of a private house, without casualties, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Telegram channel.

- He added that in the city’s Sovetsky district, the blast wave damaged the glazing in one apartment of a residential building.

- There were no casualties, and no evacuation was needed.

- Kerch in Crimea was completely blacked out after a nighttime attack by the Ukrainian military on the peninsula’s infrastructure, the city’s mayor, Ivan Koshel, reported on Telegram.