Oil exports from Persian Gulf region total 15 mln bpd — US energy secretary

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. Oil exports from the Persian Gulf region currently total about 15 mln barrels per day (bpd), US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

"Over the past couple of days, oil flows have been in line with the last seven-day average. It’s a little less than 10 mln barrels a day going through the Strait. But if you add in the incremental volumes going through the pipelines, it’s about 15 mln barrels a day," he said in an interview with CNBC.

Wright added that before the conflict with Iran began, the figure stood at about 20 mln barrels per day.