BEIJING, July 15. /TASS/. China firmly rejects a US bill aimed at imposing sanctions on the largest buyers of Russian oil and natural gas, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing while commenting on the new US bill.

"China resolutely opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, which have no international legal basis and are not approved by the UN Security Council," he said. Lin Jian emphasized that Beijing will take all necessary measures to protect legal rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Earlier, Reuters reported that under the revised Russia sanctions bill, tariffs that could be levied on third countries for purchasing Russian oil and gas have been reduced to 100% for the five largest buyers, down from the 500% suggested in the earlier version. Moreover, according to the newspaper, the draft would exempt certain countries that import less than 15% of their total energy supplies from Russia and that are taking "significant steps" to cut those imports. The updated version would also allow US President Donald Trump to pause or lift sanctions if he determines that doing so is in the US national interest.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), who died unexpectedly on July 11, was one of the key architects of the Russia sanctions bill. His death left the bill without "its most fervent Republican champion on Capitol Hill," The New York Times reported. However, after Graham’s death, a number of US lawmakers expressed hope that they would continue pursuing this initiative, but it is unclear whether his death would accelerate the adoption of the bill or, on the contrary, would delay the process, the newspaper noted.