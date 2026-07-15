Three civilians injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 15. /TASS/. Three people have been injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the regional crisis center said in a statement on the Max social media platform.

"Last night, a man and a woman suffered multiple shrapnel injuries after an FPV drone exploded in the city of Graivoron. They were treated in Gravoron Central District Hospital before being transferred to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. A drone attacked a private house in the village of Nikolskoye in the Belgorodsky District this morning. As a result, a man was taken to the hospital with shrapnel injuries to his chest. The house’s windows were shattered," the statement reads.