Upgraded AK-12 assault rifle successfully completes scheduled tests

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The AK-12 assault rifle of 2023 make has successfully passed regular tests of the state customer, the press service of the Kalashnikov Group told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has completed scheduled periodic tests of the 5.45-mm AK-12 assault rifle of 2023 make. The state customer, taking into account higher combat requirements, has highly assessed the assault rifle’s quality, which allowed the company to ship another large batch of the product," the statement reads.

The company said that Kalashnikov has been fully and on schedule shipping the AK-12 assault rifles under the state contract in 2026. The group has significantly expanded its range of products since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, production output is increasing and the products’ quality level remains high.

"The completion of testing of the Russian Armed Forces’ standard-issue small arms - the AK-12 rifle - marks a significant milestone in the group’s main production. We haven’t simply confirmed our products’ high performance at the state level, we ensure that the assault rifle will reliably protect the life of a service member," Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov noted.