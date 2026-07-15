Fidan to emphasize strikes on ships in Black Sea unacceptable during Kiev visit — source

ANKARA, July 15. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on July 15-16 and will discuss a peaceful settlement and Black Sea shipping security issues during his meetings there, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on July 15-16, 2026. During the meetings, he will emphasize that the war should not be carried into the Black Sea, that it is important to reduce rising tensions and ensure shipping safety. In this context, he will note that strikes on ports and vessels, including fishing vessels, in the Black Sea are unacceptable under any circumstances," the source reported.

According to the source, Fidan will also "draw attention to the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine" and "state Turkey’s readiness to bring the sides together at the negotiating table." Ankara, as the minister intends to indicate, "will resolutely continue its diplomatic initiatives to preserve the Black Sea as a basin of peace, stability and cooperation."

In Kiev, the top Turkish diplomat will discuss "joint steps that can be taken to further develop Turkish-Ukrainian relations in all areas, especially in the economic, energy and defense spheres, as well as to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries." The prospect of Turkey participating in Ukraine’s reconstruction projects will also be discussed.

Fidan’s visit will include talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Sibiga, Vladimir Zelensky, head of the presidential administration Kirill Budanov (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) and Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.