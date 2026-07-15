Rostec develops critically needed materials despite sanctions — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Rostec enterprises continue to develop critically needed materials and innovative systems despite sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.

"Despite unprecedented sanctions, hundreds of leading research organizations and Rostec manufacturing enterprises continue to develop critically needed materials, components, equipment, as well as innovative systems and digital solutions," the prime minister said, adding that such active work is taking place not only within the state corporation but across the country as a whole.

Mishustin stressed that achievements in high-tech industries have a direct impact not only on industry and digitalization, but also on the country's overall economy and, consequently, on people's quality of life.