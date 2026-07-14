Russia rejects Western accusations of cyberattacks — embassy in The Hague

THE HAGUE, July 14. /TASS/. During a visit to the Dutch Foreign Ministry, Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Vladimir Tarabrin, firmly rejected the accusations from Brussels and The Hague alleging Moscow’s involvement in cyberattacks.

On July 14, Tarabrin was summoned to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was presented with an EU statement drafted in Brussels. The document contained unfounded allegations against Russian state and non-state actors, accusing Moscow of orchestrating cyberattacks targeting government agencies and critical infrastructure across EU countries and Ukraine. It also announced the imposition of new sanctions against several Russian individuals and entities, the Russian embassy said.

The Russian diplomat unequivocally dismissed these baseless claims, emphasizing that, as has unfortunately become customary in Europe, they lack any supporting evidence.

Furthermore, Tarabrin issued a stern warning to Dutch authorities: any further expansion of EU sanctions would provoke retaliatory measures from Moscow.