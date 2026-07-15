MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The sanctions bill currently being revised by the US Congress would enable Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

The bill also includes sanctions targeting Russia's defense, energy, and financial sectors.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the proposed new US restrictions.

Proposed restrictions

- The sanctions bill currently being revised in the US Congress would allow the US administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil, WSJ reported, citing sources.

- According to the newspaper, the bill targets the five largest buyers of Russian energy, including China and India.

- WSJ said all decisions on imposing additional tariffs would remain solely at the discretion of the US president.

- The bill also includes sanctions targeting Russia's defense, energy, and financial sectors.

- According to WSJ, if approved, the legislation would mark the first time Congress explicitly authorizes the use of tariffs as a geopolitical tool.

- The sanctions bill would exempt certain countries that import less than 15% of their total energy supplies from Russia, Reuters reported, citing a copy of the draft legislation.

- Reuters said a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the revised version of the Russia sanctions bill in Congress on Tuesday.

- Under the revised draft, tariffs that could be imposed on third countries for purchasing Russian oil and gas have been reduced to 100% for the five largest buyers, down from the 500% proposed in the earlier version, Reuters reported.

- The updated version would also allow US President Donald Trump to suspend or lift sanctions if he determines that doing so is in the US national interest.

- Senator Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut) said at a press conference that the bill's authors were unable to include provisions for additional US military aid to Ukraine.

- Several members of Congress had previously spoken out against providing further US assistance to Kiev.

- Blumenthal believes the sanctions bill could be passed before August.

Trump's position

- US President Donald Trump said the chances of Congress passing the revised sanctions bill are high, but added that he has not discussed some of its key provisions and must review them.

- He recalled that one of the principal architects of the legislation was Senator Lindsey Graham (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), who died suddenly on July 11 at the age of 71.

- Trump does not consider passage of the revised Russia sanctions bill to be a legislative priority, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing a source.

- It was also noted that Trump may be prepared to support the legislation provided it explicitly grants him exclusive authority to suspend or revoke the sanctions.

- According to the newspaper’s source, Trump views that option as an important negotiating tool.

Bill sponsors and criticism

- The bill was introduced in early April 2025 by a bipartisan group of US senators.

- Its principal sponsors were Graham and Blumenthal.

- The legislation provides for secondary sanctions targeting Russia's trading partners, among other measures.

- The original proposal included 500% tariffs on imports into the United States from countries purchasing Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other goods.

- In an op-ed published last year by Responsible Statecraft, US Senator Rand Paul warned that the United States itself would be the country most harmed by the bill's approval, both economically and strategically.

- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in January 2026 that the administration considered the legislation unnecessary because Trump already possesses all the relevant authorities in this area.

- In January 2026, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the administration considered the legislation unnecessary because Trump already had all the relevant authority in this area.