Trump promises to review updated bill on sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he intends to review the updated version of a bill tightening Russian sanctions passed by the US Congress.

"We'll have to look. That hasn't been discussed," he said responding to a question from journalists at a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at about whether Washington is ready to impose secondary sanctions on Russia's trading partners. This is one of the key provisions of the bill.

Trump went on to say that the lawmakers may also extend the document to Iran and the Shiite movement Hezbollah.

"I think they may be adding Iran to it. They're going to add Iran, which is a very big thing. If they did that, they may add Hezbollah too, just put them if you do business with Hezbollah," the president said.