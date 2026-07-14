Russia, US ready to discuss cooperation between their national space stations

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are ready to discuss further cooperation regarding national orbital stations, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"We are ready to discuss prospect for cooperation in the field of national orbital stations. In this regard, we attach special importance to the possibility of providing mutual assistance in the event of emergencies," his secretariat quoted him as saying after a meeting with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

During the meeting, the sides elaborated a joint program to complete the station’s flight in late 2030.

Manturov and Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov, the chairman of the United Russia party’s council for innovation and technological development, said earlier that they planned to discuss the future of the International Space Station at a meeting with the NASA chief.

A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the crew of the 75th long-term mission to the ISS blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport at 5:48 p.m. Moscow time (2:48 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday. The crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, along with NASA astronaut Anil Menon. Isaacman watched the launch at Baikonur. This was the first visit by a top NASA official in the past eight years.

The spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the Pritchal module of the Russian segment of the ISS at 8:56 p.m. Moscow time (5:56 GMT). The mission is expected to last 261 days.