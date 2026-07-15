What we know about detention of man who planned sabotage at oil company in Russia’s Yugra

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the detention of a Russian citizen in the Tyumen Region for plotting a terrorist attack on an oil company in Yugra in Russia’s Western Siberia.

TASS has compiled key details about the terror plot.

Foiled sabotage

- FSB officers have detained a Russian national for planning a terrorist attack on an oil company in Yugra, the agency’s PR and Information Department said.

- Acting on a curator’s instructions, he retrieved a makeshift explosive device from an equipped hideout with a view to sabotaging an oil company in Nyagan in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region.

- FSB officers apprehended the agent of Ukrainian special services near the hideout as he was attempting to escape the scene, the FSB added.

- An improvised explosive device based on foreign-made explosive substance weighing 1.5 kg, an electric detonator, and a timer retarder, as well as smartphones containing the attacker’s communication with the curator, were seized from the scene.

- According to the FSB, the suspect contacted Ukrainian special services via a messenger and provided the enemy with information about fuel and energy facilities in the Russian oil-rich region.

Detainee’s confession

- The saboteur detained in the Tyumen Region has confessed to plotting a terrorist attack on an oil company in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, footage released by the FSB showed.

- The man said he had established contact with a Ukrainian intelligence officer earlier this year.

- The detainee said he had passed information about an oil and gas pipeline in the Beloyarsky District at his request.

- Later, the man said, the Ukrainian officer had suggested he collect a package with an explosive device at a forest strip near Tyumen to sabotage the pipeline.

Probe

- The FSB’s Investigative Department in the region has opened a criminal case over the illegal handling of explosives and preparation for a terrorist act.