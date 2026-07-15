Eleven parties submit documents to participate in Russian parliamentary elections

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Eleven political parties have submitted a total of 8,796 documents to participate in the State Duma election, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said at a commission meeting.

"From June 30 to July 12, the Russian Central Election Commission received documents from eleven political parties, which declared their participation in the State Duma election. I would like to list them one more time. They are the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, the Russian Communist Party, the Russian United Democratic Party Yabloko, the Party of Pensioners, the United Russia party, the New People party, the Just Russia party, the Communists of Russia party, the Rodina party, the Party of Direct Democracy, and the Greens," Pamfilova said.

She added that the parties have submitted 8,796 documents totaling 135,922 pages.

Pamfilova also stated that the federal ballot for the State Duma election, certified by the Russian Central Election Commission, lists 2,066 candidates. The lists for single-mandate districts include 1,357 candidates. In 225 single-mandate districts, 589 candidates have been nominated, including 507 candidates from seven political parties and 82 independent candidates. One candidate from one political party has been registered, whereas two independent candidates have lost their registration.

For the elections of high-ranking officials of Russian regions, 40 candidates have been nominated by regional branches of nine political parties, one candidate from one party has been registered, and one candidate from one party has lost their registration. The nomination period is still ongoing in one Russian region.