MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South destroyed over 20 artillery guns, more than 90 robotic vehicles and 73 ammunition and weapons depots of the Ukrainian army in the first half of July, the press office of the Battlegroup South told TASS.

"In the first half of July of this year, artillery units of the Battlegroup South destroyed over 20 artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems, 60 enemy motor vehicles, and also more than 90 ground robotic vehicles. The strikes destroyed 184 enemy UAV control posts and 73 ammunition, armament and materiel depots," the press office said.

UAV operators of the Battlegroup South also destroyed 75 communications antennas and relay devices for Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the first half of July, it said.